CI Investments Inc. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 141.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target by 201.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $372,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,789 shares of company stock worth $7,773,422. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

Target stock opened at $171.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average is $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $173.44.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.