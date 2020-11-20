CI Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $454,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 261.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

