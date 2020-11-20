CI Investments Inc. Purchases 9,571 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.