CI Investments Inc. Purchases 6,501 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTR. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PetroChina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $53.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $59.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.2636 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

