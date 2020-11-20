CI Investments Inc. Purchases 50,512 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 343.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,512 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 111.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

