CI Investments Inc. Purchases 4,494 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. First Command Bank lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $48.93 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

