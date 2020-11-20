CI Investments Inc. Purchases 12,185 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 61.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of General Mills by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,963 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,209,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,231,000 after acquiring an additional 556,362 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

