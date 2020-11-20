CI Investments Inc. Invests $1.84 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57.

