CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 916,195 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth about $127,701,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,098 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 41.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,016,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,158,000 after purchasing an additional 592,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth about $74,455,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

