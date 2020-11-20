CI Investments Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $85.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

