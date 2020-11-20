CI Investments Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 213,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 47,402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 85,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 165,869 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EC stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.84. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

