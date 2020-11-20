CI Investments Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Waste Connections by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,934,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Waste Connections by 455.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Waste Connections by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.90, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

