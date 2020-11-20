CI Investments Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,164 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 169,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,575,000 after acquiring an additional 507,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after acquiring an additional 343,881 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,298,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,650,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

