CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $49.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

