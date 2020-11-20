CI Investments Inc. Buys 7,419 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 3.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

INFO stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $94.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

