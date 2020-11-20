CI Investments Inc. Buys 6,419 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Target by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Target by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

NYSE TGT opened at $171.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $173.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,789 shares of company stock worth $7,773,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

