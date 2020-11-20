CI Investments Inc. Buys 10,456 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

EC stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.84. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

