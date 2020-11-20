CI Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 145.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE MHK opened at $126.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.34. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $144.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,994. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.