CI Investments Inc. Acquires 239 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus increased their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.