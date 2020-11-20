CI Investments Inc. Acquires 2,161 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $68.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $68.70.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

