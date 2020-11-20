CI Investments Inc. Acquires 1,021 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,515,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 368,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 74,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 986,562 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of FANG opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

