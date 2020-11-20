Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LDSVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $8,576.85 on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a twelve month low of $6,428.00 and a twelve month high of $8,847.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8,392.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8,206.30.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

