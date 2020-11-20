China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

ZNH opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. Equities analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

