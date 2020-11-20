Chevron’s (CVX) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $95.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist cut Chevron to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a buy rating to a sector perform rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.28.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

