Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.18. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

