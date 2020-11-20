Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

CGIFF opened at $3.44 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.