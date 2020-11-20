Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Shares of CHRA stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Charah Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.83.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 223.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 460.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

