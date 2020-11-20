ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.04.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $399.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 75,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $1,209,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 87,675 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $1,160,817.00. Insiders sold 234,275 shares of company stock worth $3,373,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

