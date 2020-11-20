Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$5.35

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its target price lifted by Laurentian from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) set a C$4.30 price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$4.17 on Tuesday. Champion Iron Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.76.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$271.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

