Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) EVP Sells $1,127,850.00 in Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) EVP John Peterzalek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,127,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Peterzalek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of Cerner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of Cerner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63.

On Monday, November 9th, John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of Cerner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Cerner by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 664,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cerner by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

