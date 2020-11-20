Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO David D. Ossip Sells 506,991 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CDAY stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,217.03 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
