Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO David D. Ossip Sells 506,991 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CDAY stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,217.03 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $134,000.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.