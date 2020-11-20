Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment supplies various components of nuclear fuel to utilities. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers.

