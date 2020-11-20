Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Centamin to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.05. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

