Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 760,400 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the October 15th total of 478,200 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Shares of CETX stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.