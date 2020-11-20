Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Celsion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.21. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.80% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Celsion will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 11.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

