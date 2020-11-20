Celo (CELO) Price Tops $1.69

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00009285 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $210.91 million and $1.65 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00159380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00907454 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00191256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00367494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00091391 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.