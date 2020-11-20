CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCL.B has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.67.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$58.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.94. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$34.57 and a twelve month high of C$60.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

