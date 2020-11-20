CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Cormark

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.67.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$58.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.94. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$34.57 and a 52-week high of C$60.55.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

