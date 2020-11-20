CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to $70.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCDBF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) assumed coverage on CCL Industries in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CCL Industries from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CCL Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.88.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $44.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $45.52.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

