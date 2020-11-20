CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to $65.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CCL Industries from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) started coverage on CCL Industries in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Shares of CCDBF opened at $44.79 on Monday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

