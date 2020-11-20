Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPCAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay Pacific Airways currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

CPCAY opened at $4.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.77. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

