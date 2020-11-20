CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PRTS. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,724.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,180 and sold 150,000 shares valued at $1,931,200. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

