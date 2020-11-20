CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.07. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

