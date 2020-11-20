CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.
NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.07. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.