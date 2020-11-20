Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $102.00 at Compass Point

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Compass Point from $78.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,606.30. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,083 shares of company stock worth $26,580,722. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 824,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

