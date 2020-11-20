Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Price Target to $4.30

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.80 to $4.30 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ACRGF opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. Acreage has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

In related news, Director Faasen William C. Van sold 10,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $29,343.88.

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

