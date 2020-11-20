Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cannae will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,964.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 20.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

