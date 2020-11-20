Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSIQ. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $134,127,000 after buying an additional 854,888 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 149.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 661,027 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $581,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $7,406,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,381,000 after purchasing an additional 295,812 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

