Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $44.86.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after buying an additional 284,991 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

