Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$135,150.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$135,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$706,293.90.

CNQ opened at C$27.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion and a PE ratio of -56.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -332.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

