Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by HSBC

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GOOS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Canada Goose from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

Shares of GOOS opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 1,297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Canada Goose by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

